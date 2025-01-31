Fans shared their thoughts on social media after Saqib Mahmood took a triple-wicket maiden in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 on Friday, January 31. The England bowler, playing his first match of the series, struck thrice in his very first over and accounted for Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) and finished the over without conceding a single run, to leave India tottering at 12/3 at one stage. Fans heaped praise on the right-arm pacer, lauding his sensational feat as he became the first-ever bowler in international cricket to take three wickets in one over in a T20I. Saqib Mahmood Becomes First Player in International Cricket Bowl a Triple-Wicket Maiden in a T20 International, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Watch Saqib Mahmood's Triple-Wicket Maiden:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports (@tntsports)

Just looking like a WW000W!

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 31, 2025

'Unbelievable'

🚨 IT'S UNBELIEVABLE 🚨 Saqib Mahmood - What a bowling, got 3 wickets in the first over with 0 runs, this is unreal, this is magical 🤯. pic.twitter.com/BD5rTKDrFv — Puneet ✨ (@PuneetSehrwt) January 31, 2025

'What a Start'

'Wild Stuff' Indeed!

Saqib Mahmood is more than a handy option in the powerplay. Fine numbers for England in T20Is in the first six overs. Triple-wicket maiden in a T20 is wild stuff.#INDvENG — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) January 31, 2025

'Saqib Mahmood Came Out of Syllabus'

#INDvsENG While prepared for Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood came out of syllabus. Requesting University Chancellor for re-exam — Cool Khopdi (@KhopdiCool) January 31, 2025

