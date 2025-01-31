England national cricket team speedster Saqib Mahmood became the first England player and International cricket bowler to bowl a triple-wicket maiden over in a T20I match. The right-arm pacer achieved this historic feat during the fourth T20I against the India national cricket team in Pune. Saqib took the wickets of opener Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the second over of the India innings. Saqib's superb over derailed the batting of the hosts. Sanju Samson Funny Memes Go Viral After India Wicketkeeper-Batter's Cheap Dismissal During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Historic Feat by Saqib Mahmood

WW000W! Saqib Mahmood's first over of the tour - and he starts with a triple-wicket maiden! 🤯 The first time this has EVER happened in a men's T20 international 😲 https://t.co/VRb0Bx1N07pic.twitter.com/NsoK91TUFx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 31, 2025

Triple-Wicket Maiden Over by Saqib Mahmood

