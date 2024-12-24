India is all set to clash with Australia in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting from January 26, Boxing Day. Ahead of that, the Team India cricketers were spotted practicing in Melbourne including Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Although, a few cricketers including Shubman Gill were absent. As Rohit was coming out of the practice ground following his net session, a female fan requested him to please call Shubman as she wanted to see him. In reply, Rohit, in his natural way, gave a hilarious reply of 'Kaha se bulaun? (From where I will call him). Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, Says 'Modern-Day Greats Figure Out Their Own Path'.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Female Fan's Heart After She Requests Indian Captain to Call Shubman Gill

