Kane Williamson notched yet another Kiwi record in the ongoing NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 at Christchurch, when the former New Zealand captain became the first batter from the country to surpass the 9,000 red-ball run mark on Day 3 of the contest. Williamson is already the first BlackCaps player to score 8,000 Test runs and now is 100-odd runs behind Virat Kohli, who sits on 9,145 runs. Williamson reached this landmark tally in his 103rd Test, which includes 32 centuries, 36 fifties, and six double tons between 2010 and 2024. Joe Root Becomes Third Player To Get Dismissed on Duck in 150th Test, Achieves Feat With Attains Unwanted Record.

Kane Williamson Achieves Phenomenal Feat

