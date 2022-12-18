Football fever continues to flow through India as this time the Indian national team cricketers after their win over Bangladesh in the 1st Test reveals the names of teams, they supported in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and their plans of watching the final. Captain KL Rahul in the post-match press conference revealed that most of the members of the team supported Brazil and England. As both the teams were elliminated from the tournament, they will watch the final stress free and look to enjoy the game. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Hard-Fought Match and We Had to Really Work Hard For This Win, Says KL Rahul.

Indian Cricket Team Look to Enjoy FIFA World Cup Final

KL Rahul said "Teams which most of our boys were supporting are out, there were Brazil & England fans so we will enjoy the final". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2022

