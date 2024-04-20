Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel scripted a turnaround for Delhi Capitals after Sunrisers Hyderabad took an early advantage in their IPL 2024 match on April 20. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to an electrifying start with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashing the fastest-ever team 100 and highest powerplay score in T20 history but Delhi Capitals did not let Sunrisers Hyderabad completely take away the match by fighting back with quick wickets. Kuldeep dismissed Head after Tristan Stubbs took a spectacular catch and Axar Patel cleaned up Heinrich Klaasen the very next ball. Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Highest Powerplay Score in T20 Cricket, Achieve Feat By Smashing 125 During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Delhi Capitals Strike Twice After SRH's Fast Start

What a turnaround this from @DelhiCapitals 👏👏 Axar Patel gets the dangerous Travis Head followed by Heinrich Klaasen 👌👌 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱 #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/ICXCxDWroL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)