India shuttler Lakshya Sen reacted for the first time after securing his maiden Syed Modi International badminton singles title with a thrashing 21-6 and 21-7 victory over Singapore's Jia Teh in the grand finale on December 1. The Indian shuttler shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he expressed his feelings about his performance and goals this year. Lakshya further added that the Syed Modi International 2024 title felt like a reward to him. After winning the Syed Modi International 2024, Sen clinched his fifth BWF tour title. Lakshya Sen Wins Syed Modi International 2024; Defeats Singapore’s Jia Teh 21–6, 21–7 in Final.

Lakshya Sen Says, 'The Best is Yet to Come'

This year taught me to push harder, dream bigger, and believe deeper. Ending 2024 with a win at the Syed Modi International feels like a reward and a reminder: the best is yet to come. #SenMode pic.twitter.com/L8e5QDqJoQ — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)