India's Lakshay Sen won his maiden Syed Modi International badminton singles title with a dominating victory over Singapore shuttler Jia Teh in the grand finale on Sunday. The Indian shuttler thrashed his opponent in a commanding victory of 21-6 and 21-7. Lakshya Sen just took 31 minutes to crush his Singaporean opponent and claim his title at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. This was Lakshay's fifth BWF tour title. PV Sindhu Wins Syed Modi International 2024, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Bag Women's Double Gold.

Fifth BWF Tour Title for Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen wins his fifth title in the BWF World Tour! His first Syed Modi International crown 🥇#SyedModiInternational 🏸 @lakshya_sen 🏸 pic.twitter.com/TaJxuE9U6h — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)