Anuj Rawat pulled off a MS Dhoni-like run out when he affected the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The young wicketkeeper flicked the balls onto the bails with the stumps behind him as Ashwin fell short of his crease. Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Anuj Rawat Does MS Dhoni-like Run Out

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



The Anuj Rawat direct-hit that left everyone in disbelief 🔥🔥



Check out the dismissal here 🔽 #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/2GWC5P0nYP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)