Maheesh Theekshana scalped a four-wicket haul during his spell at the time of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025. With Sri Lanka's top bowling efforts towards the end, New Zealand were unable to get to a big total. Maheesh Theekshana completed his first-ever ODI hat-trick. Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry in successive deliveries which helped him scalp his maiden ODI hat-trick. Theekshana ended with the bowling figures of 4/44. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2025.

Maheesh Theekshana Hat-Trick in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025

