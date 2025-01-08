New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After winning the first ODI with ease, New Zealand will be looking to secure the series as they face Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. This is going to be an important match for both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Sri Lanka will give their all to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be keen on securing the series with the second consecutive win. This is a home series for New Zealand which gives them the advantage of the surface and home crowd. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2024-25: How To Watch NZ vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Sri Lanka struggled in the 1st ODI and also lost the T20I series against New Zealand away from home. This is going to be a tough task for Charith Asalanka and Co. Sri Lanka have struggled more with their batting on New Zealand soil. If they will be able to play a calm and composed innings, then it is going to be a different outcome for Sri Lanka compared to the 1st ODI. This ODI series is preparing both sides for the coming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

Both sides can find their way through this ODI series. New Zealand completely look as the stronger side here as they managed to win the T20I series with ease. Then the Black Caps also went on to win the 1st ODI of the series. Sri Lanka will surely have to find a way if they want to stay alive in the series. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Hamilton.

Squads

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Nishan Madushanka (wk), Asith Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Siraz.