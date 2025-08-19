Currently enjoying a purple patch, Matthew Breetzke has been in phenomenal form in One-Day Internationals (ODI) since making his debut for South Africa. Breetzke etched his name in record books, becoming the fourth batter in ODI history to hit register fifty-plus score in his first three One-Day Internationals after India's Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the Netherlands' Tom Cooper and Max O'Dowd, scoring 57 in the ongoing AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025. Breetzke scored a remarkable 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand and then made a quickfire 83 against Pakistan. SRK Pose by Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh! Captains Spread Arms Like Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Ahead of AUS vs SA ODI Series 2025, Fans React.

Matthew Breetzke Enters Record Books

MATTHEW BREETZKE IN ODI CAREER: - 150(148) vs NZ. - 83(84) vs PAK. - 58(56) vs AUS. A Future Superstar of South Africa. 💪 pic.twitter.com/JAD4m3MD3i — Inside Cricket (@insideCricket17) August 19, 2025

