Veteran Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has finally got his first fifty of this ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently playing against Mumbai Indians in their final IPL 2023 group stage match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, SRH have got a strong start to their innings courtesy of their openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma. At the time of filing this report, SRH were 130-0 after 13 overs. They will now aim to finish with a big score. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Gifts Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey to Gautam Gambhir After KKR vs LSG Match (See Pic).

Mayank Agarwal Scores His Maiden Fifty Of IPL 2023

1⃣3⃣th IPL Fifty from Mayagiri 🔥 Marvellous Mayank in charge ⚡😎 pic.twitter.com/Co9oyvVzzC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)