In a heartwarming gesture, veteran Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh congratulated Beau Webster's family after the youngster received his debut Test cap ahead of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mitchell Marsh, who comes from a cricketing family, went to congratulate each member of Webster's family and also gave a hug to the debutant. Mitchell Marsh was dropped from the fifth test and replaced by Beau Webster. Australia are leading 2-1 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Beau Webster Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know All About Australian All-Rounder Set to Make Test Debut During IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Heartwarming Gesture by Mitchell Marsh Towards Beau Webster's Family

Mitch Marsh went out of his way to congratulate each one of Beau Webster's family members at his cap presentation on the SCG ❤️🦬 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bDCskrGT1d — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)