The Australia national cricket team dominated the 1st Test 2025 against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at Galle with centuries from Steve Smith, Josh Inglish, and Usman Khawaja. The side scored 654 runs in the first innings. While bowling the side rattled the opposition with Starc picking up an early wicket as Sweeney to exceptional catch. This was his 700th international wicket. With this, Mitchell Starc became the third Australian pacer with 700 wickets after Glenn McGrath and Bret Lee. Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Mitchell Starc Becomes Third Australian Pacer To Claim 700 International Wickets

- 377 wickets in Tests. - 244 wickets in ODIs. - 79 wickets in T20Is. MITCHELL STARC COMPLETED 700 WICKETS IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YbwBNaG3vt — ᴅɪᴘᴀᴋ ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟ 💫 (@DipakOfficial25) January 30, 2025

Mitchell Starc's 700th Wicket

A juggling catch by McSweeney at gully 🔥 Starc gets Karunaratne and Australia have two early ones! #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/FWH8w9IXeh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2025

