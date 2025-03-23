Mohammad Rizwan accidentally broke Naseem Shah's phone with a massive six during training ahead of the NZ vs PAK 2025 ODI series. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Pakistan national cricket team ODI captain was seen unleashing a powerful shot for a six during practice and the ball flew over to the area where the players were along with their belongings. Naseem Shah's phone fell shot after the hit and he was handed it and the Pakistan pacer looked upset at the device being damaged. He held out the phone for a while before keeping it aside. It was however unclear though if the phone was struck directly by the ball or if it broke after falling down on the ground as an impact of that shot. Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan, Breaks Babar Azam's 49-Ball Hundred Record During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

Mohammad Rizwan's Shot Breaks Naseem Shah's Phone

