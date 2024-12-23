Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi presented a cheque worth 50,000 rand to Cricket South Africa on behalf of the Shahid Afridi Foundation during the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 in Johannesburg on October 22. The two senior members of the Pakistan national cricket team presented the cheque to the CSA members. The money would be used to support the awareness of breast cancer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to share a picture and video of this. Meanwhile, rain caused the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI to be reduced to 47 overs per side at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Couple Gives Birth to Child at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg During SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024.

Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Present Cheque to CSA for Breast Cancer Awareness

