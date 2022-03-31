MS Dhoni completed 7000 T20 runs with a six-ball 16 run knock against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The veteran wicketkeeper batter has been in great form in the IPL and this achievement is another addition to his list of accolades. He became the sixth Indian to achieve this feat.

MS Dhoni - 7001 runs in T20 cricket! Runs for... 4687* - Chennai Super Kings #CSK 1617 - India 574 - Rising Pune Supergiants 123 - Jharkhand#CSKvLSG#IPL2022#IPL#WhistlePodu — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 31, 2022

