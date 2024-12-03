Having moved away from active cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or MS Dhoni as fondly called by fans, has been engaging in off-field activities. Known to embrace his culture and heritage, Dhoni showcased his dancing skills while grooving to Pahaadi music, where the former Indian cricketer and captain participated in folk dance. Dhoni was in particular seen dancing to the viral song 'Gulabi Sharara', as his wife Sakshi also joined in. MS Dhoni Displays Impeccable Tennis Skills, Former Indian Cricketer Hits 'Perfect Volley' On Court (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Dancing On Local Folk Music

MS Dhoni is a vibe 🔥🔥 Dancing 🕺 on a Pahadi song pic.twitter.com/g3mL0XK0wh — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) December 3, 2024

