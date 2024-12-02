Away from cricket, MS Dhoni is spending his time playing other sports - first, it was Pickleball and now it is Tennis. In a clip shared by professional tennis player Sumeet Kumar Bajaj on Instagram, Dhoni displayed impeccable skills with the racquet, hitting a 'perfect volley' against his opponents on a hard court after serving. Dhoni will feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for Chennai Super Kings after the former captain was retained during IPL Retentions. MS Dhoni Pouts in Wife Sakshi Dhoni’s Latest Instagram Post (See Pics).

MS Dhoni Playing Tennis

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)