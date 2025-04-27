Mumbai, April 27: CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch tomorrow, April 28, 2025, in India, with improved design, specifications, and features compared to the CMF Phone 1 launched last year. Nothing's sub-brand CMF already shared the design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone, confirming its camera placement and back panel. Ahead of the official CMF Phone 2 launch, the company confirmed some of its key specifications and features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro will include an AI-powered digital memory tool called "Express Space", which will help capture, store, and organise information on the device for quick access, such as photos, voice notes, and screenshots. CMF confirmed that the Phone 2 Pro will have triple cameras on the rear and just like Nothing Phone 3a, the company may offer improved photography features and functions. One UI 7 Update: Samsung Starts Rolling Out OS Update for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India; Check Features and Other Details.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

The CMF Phone 2 Pro price leaked before the launch tomorrow, suggesting it might cost around INR 20,000 in India. The leaked said that the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage would be priced at INR 18,999 and the higher storage model having 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage may cost INR 20,999. This pricing aligns with the previous CMF Phone 1 model launched at INR 15,999. There may be bank offers that may reduce the price of the CMF Phone 2 Pro to INR 1,000 or INR 2,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications and Features

CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to have a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57-inch sensor, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. The 8MP ultrawide camera will have a 119.5-degree FOV (field of view), and the Phone 2 Pro will get a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. It may have a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Apple India Production Move: Tech Giant To Shift All US iPhone Production to India by 2026 Amid Rising Trade Tensions between US and China.

CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor that achieves 6,40,000 to 6,75,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone may also include a 5,000mAh battery, likely with 50W fast-charging support. It is expected to launch with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).