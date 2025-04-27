After a long delay caused due to persistent rain in Colombo on April 27, the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 had the toss, which Harmanpreet Kaur won. The India Women's National Cricket Team captain chose to bowl first in the IND-W vs SL-W match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kashvee Gautam, N Sree Charani are making their debuts for India. The IND-W vs SL-W match, however, has been reduced to 39 overs per side due to rainfall earlier on and fans would be glad that the weather gods have shown mercy. The Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 is a brilliant opportunity for India, Sri Lanka as well as South Africa to find out their best playing XI and prepare their squad ahead of the Women's World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI: How To Watch IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

IND-W vs SL-W Toss Report

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XIs

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hansima Karunaratne, Piyumi Wathsala, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)