The bond between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is indeed special in Indian cricket. Every Indian cricket fan is well-acquainted with the good relationship that both these former national team captains share and they once again made their feelings clear about the bond between the two when Kohli shared an Instagram story that had a picture of MS Dhoni on the label of a water bottle. Taking to the social media platform, Kohli shared a snap of the Dhoni picture on the bottle and wrote, "He's everywhere. Even on the water bottle." After he shared the story, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the relationship between the two stars.

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story:

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram)

A Special Bond:

Virat Kohli's Instagram story - the bond between him and MS Dhoni. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/edHdOgCNzm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2022

An Interesting Thought!

This guy 100% runs the MS Dhoni Delhi-NCR fans page. pic.twitter.com/4QbQZA71c1 — Manya (@CSKian716) November 21, 2022

'God 2.0'

Kohli's Love for Dhoni:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)