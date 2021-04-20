Mumbai Indians All-rounder Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Note on 6th Anniversary of IPL Debut!!

A walk down memory lane and looking back at 6 extraordinary years with a team so close to my heart @mipaltan 💙 To the management, staff, teammates and fans who’ve been with me on this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLe63fXP1J — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 19, 2021

