Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians (161/5) finally manage to get over the line in IPL 2022 and register their first win of the season. MI defeated Rajasthan Royals (158/6) by five wickets in match 44 of the competition.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)