Mumbai Indians players celebrated hard after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans, which paved the way for them to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs. Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and needed GT to beat RCB. And the players broke out into cheers after Shubman Gill's six helped Gujarat Titans end RCB's playoff hopes. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Three Centurions Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cameron Green After Their Respective Hundreds in IPL 2023.

Watch Video of MI Players Celebrating Gujarat Titans' Victory

Here's the celebrations of our Mumbai Indians boys. They depicted our reaction after today's match 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/4tFqw4JiCG — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) May 21, 2023

