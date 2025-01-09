N Jagadeesan was in some mood for hitting the ball as he struck pacer Aman Singh Shekhawat for six consecutive boundaries during the Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu pre-quarterfinal match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. This happened in just the second over of the innings, the first ball of which was wide and went for a boundary. With five runs having been added to the scoreboard, N Jagadeesan went on to take the attack to the right-arm pacer, hitting all six of his deliveries for boundaries. The right-handed Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter favoured both the leg as well as off-side as he provided Tamil Nadu with a sensational start to their run chase. The over yielded a total of 29 runs. Earlier, Varun Chakaravarthy scalped a five-wicket haul as Rajasthan posted 267. Karun Nair Sets New List-A World Record Scoring Most Runs Without Being Dismissed During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Surpasses James Franklin's Feat.

N Jagadeesan Hits Six Consecutive Fours in One Over

4⃣wd,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣,4⃣ 29-run over! 😮 N Jagadeesan smashed 6⃣ fours off 6⃣ balls in the second over to provide a blistering start for Tamil Nadu 🔥#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/pSVoNE63b2 pic.twitter.com/JzXIAUaoJt — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 9, 2025

