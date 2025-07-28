A strange event has come to attention from the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester. During the 12th over of Team India's second innings, England national cricket team pacer Brydon Carse appeared to step on the ball during his follow-through. Brydon Carse had stepped on the ball with his spike on the shiny side. The movement has appeared to many on the internet as an alleged attempt to tamper with the ball. Speculations rose more when the commentator on TV, Australian legend Ricky Ponting said, "This is something he does in his follow-through here. Stops the ball and does it, oops. A couple of big spikes into the shiny side of the ball”. The statements do raise more doubts about alleged ball tampering. Netizens have expressed their thoughts on the incident. What Is the Handshake Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Why Are Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Ben Stokes at the Centre of It?.

