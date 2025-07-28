A strange event has come to attention from the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester. During the 12th over of Team India's second innings, England national cricket team pacer Brydon Carse appeared to step on the ball during his follow-through. Brydon Carse had stepped on the ball with his spike on the shiny side. The movement has appeared to many on the internet as an alleged attempt to tamper with the ball. Speculations rose more when the commentator on TV, Australian legend Ricky Ponting said, "This is something he does in his follow-through here. Stops the ball and does it, oops. A couple of big spikes into the shiny side of the ball”. The statements do raise more doubts about alleged ball tampering. Netizens have expressed their thoughts on the incident. What Is the Handshake Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Why Are Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Ben Stokes at the Centre of It?.

'Isn't That Ball Tampering'

Isn't that ball tampering #ICC ? #IndVsEng #shame What's Brydon Carse is doing with the ball, you can hear Ricky Ponting talking about it here 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/ssnYCrAqqi — Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@SaranKL_) July 27, 2025

'Is It?'

Is it ball tampering by Brydon Carse during day 5, Manchester Test ? Ricky Ponting on air : Oops, a couple of streaks on the shiny side of the ball, #INDvsENG English pro Australian pro pic.twitter.com/TN8Y0vYYQA — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) July 27, 2025

'Deliberately Stepping On Ball'

England's Brydon Carse was caught on camera deliberately stepping on the ball with spikes during the Manchester Test vs. India.@ICC, shouldn't this be considered as ball tempering..??#INDvsENG #INDvENG#Balltempering @BCCI pic.twitter.com/YSu5WfYuvi — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@Drkiranjpatel) July 27, 2025

'Thorough Investigation' Demanded!

@ICC@BCCI@ECB_cricket Urgent: Alleged ball tampering by Brydon Carse on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 4th Test. Video evidence suggests he stepped on the ball. Demand a thorough investigation to protect cricket's integrity! #INDvENG #BallTampering pic.twitter.com/B3gboTIoKu — Amritesh (@AMRITESHKUM4R) July 27, 2025

'Deliberately'!

Brydon Carse was caught on camera deliberately stepping on the ball with spikes during the Manchester Test on day 4. Isn't this ball tampering? 😲 pic.twitter.com/oPwbkmLUL4 — ̶S̶̶A̶̶N̶̶J̶̶A̶̶Y̶ (@sanjayJaat69) July 27, 2025

