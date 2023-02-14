Netizens were left puzzled after Shubman Gill shared what seemed to be an old photo of him sitting at a restaurant in London, on Valentine's Day, 2023. The confusion starts with fans revisiting an old picture of Sara Tendulkar in the same restaurant, with the same background. There have been several reports in the past which claimed that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dated each other. Recently, the Indian cricketer has been linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Netizens were confused and wondering if the two were dating again after spotting the same background in Shubman's post on Twitter as Sara's picture from 2021. Shubman recently had a haircut and the picture he posted did not have that hairdo. Also, Gill is currently with the Indian Test squad as they gear up to take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Shubman Gill Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023 Award.

Here's Shubman Gill's Post on Valentine's Day 2023

What day is it again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bSkrWOezko — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) February 14, 2023

Sara Tendulkar Sitting in the Same Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Netizens Puzzled After Shubman Gill's Post

The Famous Munna Bhai Meme

Old Pic

Date - 5 july 2021 (both pictures are from England ,You can check sara's insta post from 5 july 2021) India was preparing for eng test series after losing 2021 wtc final and gill was backup opener of kl rahul back then in England,..💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DdIkn9kZHa — Shiningstar (@shining_star45) February 14, 2023

A Question

Pic kaun click kar raha? — ʀᴀᴊɴᴀɴᴅᴀɴɪ ꜱɪɴɢʜ⁴⁵🇮🇳 (@Singh_Ro45) February 14, 2023

'Shubman Gill is In Delhi'

Areee ye 2021 England tour ka hai, abhi wo Delhi me hai😂 — Yash Dighore (@dighore_yash) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)