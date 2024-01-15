Devon Conway's remarks surely made a CSK fan's day as he tried to click him on the sidelines of the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. The left-hander was signing autograph for fans when one of them, who sported a New Zealand jersey, was shooting a selfie video of him. Conway looked at the camera and to the fan's surprise, said, "Nice video Machan." The fan was overjoyed at the CSK opener's comments and later requested him to stay, 'Whistle Podu' which the player later, did. The video of this has gone viral. Fan Runs Away With the Ball After Fakhar Zaman’s Massive Six Lands Outside Stadium During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Devon Conway saying "Nice video Machan". 😁🔥 - Once a CSKian is always a CSKian.pic.twitter.com/wmP6TnydoS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2024

