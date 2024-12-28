Nitish Kumar Reddy praised Mohammed Siraj on his Instagram story after the latter survived three balls while he was on 99 and at the non-striker's end, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 28. The 114th over saw Pat Cummins dismiss Jasprit Bumrah off the third ball and Mohammed Siraj came out to bat with India nine wickets down. Siraj had to survive for the three balls to ensure that Nitish Kumar Reddy did not miss out on a well-deserved century and he did just that. The pacer managed to defended two deliveries while ducking a short one to bring Nitish Kumar Reddy back on strike for the next over, enabling him to complete his century. The all-rounder shared a story on Instagram which had a picture of him hugging Siraj and he wrote, "I also believe in Siraj bhai!" 'This One's For You' Nitish Kumar Reddy Dedicates His Maiden Century in International Cricket to His Father After Stellar Display at MCG During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Shares Instagram Story for Mohammed Siraj

Nitish kumar reddy story post 🔥 “ I also believe in Siraj bhai 😀😀” pic.twitter.com/Ni8ItZLo96 — The StatPadder (@The_statpadder) December 28, 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Instagram Story

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Instagram story for Mohammed Siraj (Photo credit: Instagram @nitish_kumar_reddy)

