Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden century in international cricket, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on December 28. The right-hander walked in to bat when India were struggling at 199/6 but he along with Washington Sundar stitched a wonderful partnership which yielded in excess of 100 runs. Playing just his fourth Test match, the right-hander has played with a very good mix of discipline and intent. Nitish Kumar Reddy had earlier had a highest score of 90 in international cricket, which he achieved in a T20I against Bangladesh. Nitish Kumar Reddy Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Scoring His Maiden Test Fifty in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores His Maiden Century in International Cricket

फायर नहीं वाइल्डफायर है! 🔥🔥 Nitish Kumar Reddy gets to his maiden CENTURY and what a stage to get it on! He is now the leading run scorer for India in the ongoing BGT 🙌👏#TeamIndia #AUSvIND https://t.co/URu6dBsWmg pic.twitter.com/J8D08SOceT — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2024

