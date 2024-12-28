Nitish Kumar Reddy performed the popular 'Pushpa' celebration after scoring his maiden Test fifty, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 28. The all-rounder walked in to bat with India in a precarious position at 191/6 in pursuit of Australia's 474 and he played some good shots and batted with composure to ensure that the visitors avoided a follow-on. After hitting a four off Mitchell Starc's bowling which got him to his maiden Test half-century, Nitish Reddy performed the 'Pushpa' celebration with his bat. 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!' Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Rishabh Pant on Live Commentary For His Bizarre Shot Selection As Scott Boland Dismisses Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Maiden Test Fifty

"𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙝𝙪𝙠𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞!" 🔥 The shot, the celebration - everything was perfect as #NitishKumarReddy completed his maiden Test fifty! 👏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 3 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/hupun4pq2N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2024

