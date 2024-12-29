Nitish Kumar Reddy's name was etched onto the honours board at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after his century in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 28. The 21-year-old played with a lot of composure and maturity and got to the three-figure mark for the very first time in international cricket, an achievement that was lauded by a packed crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Cricket Ground's official social media handle took to social media to share a picture of the Honours Board with Nitish Kumar Reddy, the newest Test centurion at the venue, included. 'Aap Ki Wajah Se...' Sunil Gavaskar Gets Emotional While Praising Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father for His Sacrifices After All-Rounder Hits Maiden Century During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Features on MCG Honours Board

Nitish's moment 🥹 Forever a part of MCG history. pic.twitter.com/Uxf1anWHwh — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 29, 2024

