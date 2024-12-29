Sunil Gavaskar got emotional while he was praising Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy after the all-rounder scored his maiden century in international cricket, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Nitish Kumar Reddy's father made a lot of sacrifices for him to get to where he is today and was overcome with emotion after the right-hander attained the three-figure mark for the first time in his international career. While praising him for his sacrifices, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said, "Inka sacrifice aap jaante hai, kitna bada inhone sacrifice kiya. Aur aap ki wajah se mere aankhon mein aasu aa rahe hai. Aapki wajah se Bharat ko ek cricket ka hira mila hai," (You know about his sacrifices. I am getting tears. Because of you, India has got a cricketing gem). Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father Touches Sunil Gavaskar's Feet As India All-Rounder's Family Meets Cricket Legend on Sidelines of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Gets Emotional While Praising Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father

