Nitish Kumar Reddy had a field day out in the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 as he scored his maiden Test century and at the same time took India out of a pressure situation. Nitish represents Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket. Fans got confused when BCCI shared the scorecard of K Nitesh Reddy getting run out for a duck by Aman Khan during Hyderabad vs Puducherry Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 match. They thought it was Nitish Kumar Reddy who actually scored a century against Australia. They shared several confused reactions and some hilarious ones too. Nitish Kumar Reddy Meets Teary-Eyed Family Following His Maiden Test Century During Day 3 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Preity Zinta Gonna Buy Wrong One

Zinta gonna buy wrong one for sure.. — Rishabh 🇮🇳 (@GabbaKaGhamand) December 28, 2024

Kitne Nitish Reddy Hai Bhai

Kitne nitish reddy h bhai Sabko aaj hi din kam score me out hona h — Vaibhav (@vv_vaibhavverma) December 28, 2024

A Few More...

A few more Nitish Reddys and we'll have a full team of Nitish Reddys! 😆 — Agnimitra Roy (@AgnimitraRoy) December 28, 2024

Nitish Reddy Ultra Pro Max

Nithish Reddy Ultra Pro max — Vivek (@vivek_vikkie) December 28, 2024

Funny Meme

Nitish Reddy Multiverse

Nitish Reddy multiverse 😭😭 — ` (@sur4jjj) December 28, 2024

Nitish Reddy In Other Reality

Nitish reddy in other reality — Wils@7 (@Thoughts7Sk) December 28, 2024

