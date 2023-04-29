Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans played their cards upfront as they bring in Suyash Sharma and Shubman Gill as replacements of Venkatesh Iyer and Mohit Sharma. KKR wanted their spin trio to grip the game from the start while Shubman Gill is carrying a finger injury and is only fit to bat. 'Not Even My Country Has Done What KKR Has Done For Me,' Andre Russell Makes Massive Revelation While Narrating Journey With Two-Time IPL Champions.

Suyash Sharma, Shubman Gill Introduced As Impact Players

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)