Australia are currently preparing for the 2nd Test against India. Meanwhile, one of their key players, Steve Smith made a huge blunder during Valentine's Day. While wishing his wife, Dani Willis, Smith tagged a wrong person on Twitter. The Australian batter however later understood his mistake and deleted the tweet.

Steve Smith Tags Wrong Dani Willis Instead of Wife on Valentine’s Day

Steve Smith tagged wrong woman on his Valentine's Day post lol. Impacts of shadow batting too much. #CricketTwitter — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 14, 2023

Huge Blunder By Steve Smith

Steve Smith makes HUGE Blunder, tags wrong girl instead of Wife Dani Willis on Valentine’s Day🤣#INDvsAUS #SteveSmith #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/BDsniOpl0v — Shobana (@Shobana_29) February 14, 2023

