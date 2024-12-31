In bizarre scenes during Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings During the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match, when Oshane Thomas playing for the former franchise conceded 15 runs in one ball. Thomas bowling the first over of the second innings, gave away 15 runs on the first ball, which is a record of sorts in T20 cricket, where his first ball was a no-ball, followed by a legal first delivery, which saw 6nb, wide, wide, and 4nd, before he bowled his second legal ball. Time Out Drama in BPL 2024-25! Mehidy Hasan Miraz Recalls Tom O'Connell After Australian Cricketer Adjudged Dismissed Following Late Arrival On Crease During Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Match.

Oshane Thomas Gives 15 Runs In One Ball

15 runs off 1 ball! 😵‍💫 Talk about an eventful way to start the innings! #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/lTZcyVEBpd — FanCode (@FanCode) December 31, 2024

