Rohit Sharma's comments on the stump microphone have been nothing short of entertaining and one such instance was seen on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The Indian captain was seen having a conversation with Ravindra Jadeja and the conversation was recorded on the stump mic. Pointing towards a boundary, Rohit Sharma was heard saying, "Nahi jayega yaar. Udhar out jo jayega, itna lamba hai udhar yaar. Humein out karne mein dekhna hai usko yaar. Out kaun karega phir? Main? Mereko daalna padhega." (It won't go there, the boundary is big. We have to figure out how to dismiss him. Who will dismiss him? Me? I will have to bowl.) ’Gully Cricket Khel Raha Hai Kya?' Rohit Sharma’s Comments for Yashasvi Jaiswal Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)