Rohit Sharma and stump microphones have always been a gem of a combination! The India national cricket team captain was unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal on the field and made his feelings clear with the stump mic capturing his comments for the youngster, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. A ball headed in his direction after it was defended by Steve Smith and Jaiswal jumped. Rohit, irked by the act, went on to say, "Arre Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Niche baith ke reh, jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi. Niche baith ke reh" (Jaisu, are you playing gully cricket? Don't get up till the played is played. Keep sitting." Travis Head Out for Duck! Funny Memes Go Viral After Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Star Australian Batsman During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma Chides Yashasvi Jaiswal

Stump Mic Gold ft. THE BEST, @ImRo45! 🎙️😂 The Indian skipper never fails to entertain when he’s near the mic! 😁#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/1fnc6X054a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024

