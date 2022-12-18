Pakistan fail to take advantage of a strong position as they allowed England to get away with a 50-run lead in the first innings of the 3rd Test at Karachi. Pakistan started the day well picking up the wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root cheaply. They got a major boost when a mix up with Harry Brook got captain Ben Stokes run out. But the England innings kept going riding on the performance of Harry Brook (111) who scored a crucial century. England received important contributions from Ollie Pope (51) and Ben Foakes (64). Pakistan made a short comeback after dismissing Harry Brook and looked like getting a lead, but Mark Wood took them to 354 with his short cameo and gave England the all-important lead. Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali shared 4 wickets each. Pakistani openers survived the nervy nine overs before the stumps well standing at 21/0 still trailing by 29 runs. Harry Brook Surpasses Alastair Cook's Record of Most Runs for England vs Pakistan in an Away Test Series, Achieves Record During PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022 Day 2 Stumps

🇵🇰 trail by 29 runs at the end of Day Two 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/GRVL0C7bkj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2022

