Naseem Shah scalped five wickets as Pakistan beat the Netherlands by nine runs in a thrilling 3rd ODI to register a 3-0 sweep, on Sunday, August 21. The young paceman tore through the Dutch batting line-up as the hosts fell agonisingly short of a historic win despite fifties from Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper. Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for a meagre 206 with skipper Babar Azam top-scoring with 91 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Match Result:

2️⃣ successive ODI series whitewash achieved ✅ 8️⃣ ODI wins on the trot ✅ Congratulations boys! 👏#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/PTVrMJiefA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2022

