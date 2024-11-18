Pakistan national cricket team debutant Jahandad Khan had an embarrassing moment when he lost his trousers in an attempt to save a boundary during the third T20I against Australia in Hobart. The hilarious incident happened during the fifth ball of the first over when pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a full delivery to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk. The ball took the outside edge and went towards the third-man region. Debutant Jahandad tried to chase the ball but couldn't stop it as it went for a four. However, the debutant lost his pants when he dived in an attempt to save the boundary. The video of that incident has now gone viral on social media. Shaheen Afridi Plays MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Here is the video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)