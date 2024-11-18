Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi played an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot against Australia pacer Aaron Hardie during AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when speedster Hardie bowled a yorker on the leg stump to Shaheen. The Pakistan batter powerfully whipped the ball towards the mid-wicket region for a four. Shaheen was dismissed for 16 runs by pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 17th over of the match. Australia bundled out Pakistan for 117 in the third T20I. Australia are leading the three-match T20I series 2-0. How To Watch AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match on TV.

