Pakistan are currently dealing with a dangerous food situation in the country. Millions of people have been homeless due to heavy rain which has devastated the whole nation and its lives. Pakistan Cricket team will wear a special kit in the first T20I against England on September 20 to extend their solidarity with the flood-affected people, according to several media reports.

Pakistan Will Wear Special Kit to Show Support for Flood Victims:

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to wear special kit on first match to express solidarity with flood victims

