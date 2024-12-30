Pat Cummins won the 2024 Johnny Mullagh medal for starring with a sensational performance with both bat and ball as Australia beat India by 184 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30. The Australia captain came up with useful knocks of 49 and 41 runs in the first and second innings respectively and finished with six wickets in the match. With the 184-run victory in Melbourne, Australia gained a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Johnny Mullagh medal, named after indigenous Australian cricketer Johnny Mullagh, is awarded to the Player of the Match in a Boxing Day Test match. Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Boxing Day Test After Vistors Suffer Yet Another Batting Collapse, Hosts Take An Unassailable 2-1 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Pat Cummins Wins 2024 Johnny Mullagh Medal

The winner of the 2024 Johnny Mullagh Medal ✨ Back-to-back for Pat Cummins 👑#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nO0XUiHSFw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 30, 2024

