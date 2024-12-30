A Test India required to win witnessed Australia completely steamroll the visitors at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground by 184 runs in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 encounter taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The Boxing Day Test lived up to the expectations but only for the hosts, who displayed their authority with the ball on Day 5 and with the bat on other days to keep India in check, who massively underperformed once again, with only Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy shining. 'I Believe in Myself, That's Why I'm Here' Yashasvi Jaiswal's Response to Mitchell Starc Caught On Stump Mic As They Engage in Banter Over Switching Bails During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Needing 340 to win on Day 5, India started poorly as captain Rohit Sharma after his sturdy 40-ball stay in the middle, thanks to a brilliant reflex catch from Mitchell Marsh of Pat Cummins' bowling.

Cummins stuck in the same over, removing KL Rahul for a five-ball ball and getting the batter caught in the slip cordon. A walking wickey lately, Virat Kohli, too, failed as the Indian batter threw his hands away from the body, and handed another catch in the slip cordon, this time off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Amidst all this carnage, Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited calmness and composure in the middle and was joined by Rishabh Pant, with whom the opener stopped further bleeding for India. Jaiswal and Pant added 88 runs before a rush of blood shot by India's wicketkeeper became his undoing against Travis Head in the final session of play, which yet again triggered a collapse. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: In Battle of Captains, Pat Cummins Becomes Rohit Sharma’s Prime Nemesis in Tests To Script Unique Record.

After Pant's wicket, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddit, and Jaiswal got out within 19 runs, where Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Cummins claimed respective wickets. Interestingly, Jaiswal's wicket was dubious, which the TV umpire felt was conclusive to overturn the on-field decision. Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Sparks Controversy, Fans React.

Boland claimed his second wicket by getting rid of Akash Deep for 7, which was again a dubious decision. Boland claimed his third wicket by dismissing Bumrah for a zero. Lyon claimed the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, which saw India bundle out for 155, and pushed Australia one inch closer to qualifying for WTC 2023-25 Final, and also taking a 2-1 lead in BGT 2024-25.

Earlier, in the Test, Australia put up 474 runs in their first innings, with Steve Smith hitting 140, and others putting in sizeable contributions. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep picking two and three wickets each, respectively. 'Koi Jaldi Nahi Hai' Stump Mic Captures Rishabh Pant's Words Yashasvi Jaiswal During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India thanks to a brilliant century from Nitish Kumar Reddy, and the fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Washington Sundar were helped to 369, where Cummins, Lyon, and Boland claimed three wickets apiece. Despite Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wrecking Australia's batting, Marnus Labuschagne's 70, and Cummins and Lyon's 41 runs each, set the hosts a massive 340-run target for the visitors.

The fifth and final Test starts at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

