Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Karun Nair for his terrific form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The Vidarbha batter has had a dream run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, scoring 752 runs in eight matches with five centuries to his name and averaging 752. In a post on X, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126. Performances like these don’t just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!" Nair then responded to the post writing, "Thank you so much sir. means a lot." Will Karun Nair Find A Place in India Squad for England ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Karun Nair Reacts as Sachin Tendulkar Praises Him

Thank you so much sir❤️ means a lot🙏🏼 https://t.co/CcQrcIOZOC — Karun Nair (@karun126) January 17, 2025

