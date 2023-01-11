Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden first-class triple hundred in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam on Wednesday, January 11. Being asked to bat first, Prithvi Shaw gave Mumbai a great start. Prithvi started day 2 with an overnight score of 240 and continued the onslaught. The Mumbai batter was finally removed by Riyan Parag at a score of 379(383). Shaw's innings is now the second highest individual score in the history of the Ranji Trophy. This is also the highest individual score for a Mumbai batter. Meanwhile captain Ajinkya Rahane has also reached 150.

Prithvi Shaw Depart After Scoring 379

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)